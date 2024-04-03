Historic Main Lodge at Keltic Lodge in Cape Breton to Close

Parks Canada and GolfNorth Properties announced the closure of the historic main lodge at the Keltic Lodge at the Highlands golf resort in Cape Breton. Despite a $2-million renovation plan, the 80-year-old lodge's condition proved to be a challenge.

Several cottages will also be closed. Improving the properties to meet current standards would require 'tens of millions of dollars.' GolfNorth is collaborating with Parks Canada to develop a sustainable tourism plan.

