Historic Hush-Money Trial of Donald Trump Begins

NEW YORK — The historic hush-money trial of Donald Trump got underway Monday with the arduous process of selecting a jury to hear the case charging the former president with falsifying business records in order to stifle stories about his sex life.

After a norm-shattering presidency shadowed by years of investigations, the trial amounts to a reckoning for Trump, who faces four indictments charging him with crimes ranging from hoarding classified documents to plotting to overturn an election. Yet the political stakes are less clear because a conviction would not preclude him from becoming president and because the allegations in this case date back years and are seen as less grievous than the conduct behind the three other indictments.

Trump’s notoriety would make the process of picking 12 jurors and six alternates a near-herculean task in any year, but it’s likely to be especially challenging now, unfolding in a closely contested presidential election in the heavily Democratic city where Trump grew up and catapulted to celebrity status decades before winning the White House.

He’s lambasted judges and prosecutors for years, a pattern of attacks that continued Monday as he entered court Monday after calling the case an “assault on America."Earlier Monday, the judge denied a defense request to recuse himself from the case after Trump's lawyers claimed he had a conflict of interest. He also said prosecutors could not play for the jury the 2005 “Access Hollywood” recording in which Trump was captured discussing grabbing women sexually without their permission.

After decades of fielding and initiating lawsuits, the businessman-turned-politician now faces a trial that could result in up to four years in prison if he’s convicted, though a no-jail sentence also would be possible.

Donald Trump Trial Hush-Money Jury Selection Falsifying Business Records

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PGCitizen / 🏆 65. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

In a historic first, Trump’s criminal hush money trial kicks off in New YorkThough the case is regarded by some legal experts as the least consequential of the criminal prosecutions Trump faces, it is the only one guaranteed to go to trial before the Nov. 5 election

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Trump arrives at court for the start of jury selection in his historic hush money trialDonald Trump arrived Monday at a New York court for the start of jury selection in his hush money trial, marking a singular moment in U.S. history.

Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 82. / 51 Read more »

Trump arrives at court for the start of jury selection in his historic hush money trialNEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump arrived Monday at a New York court for the start of jury selection in his hush money trial, marking a singular moment in U.S. history. It’s the first criminal trial of any former U.S.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Trump arrives at court for the start of jury selection in his historic hush money trialNEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump arrived Monday at a New York court for the start of jury selection in his hush money trial, marking a singular moment in U.S. history. It’s the first criminal trial of any former U.S.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Trump arrives at court for the start of jury selection in his historic hush money trialNEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump arrived Monday at a New York court for the start of jury selection in his hush money trial, marking a singular moment in U.S. history. It’s the first criminal trial of any former U.S.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Potential jurors called into courtroom for start of Trump's historic hush money trialProsecutors in the New York hush money case against Donald Trump have asked a judge to fine the former president US$3,000 over social media posts about key witnesses.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »