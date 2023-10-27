Historians believe the Duke of Windsor actively collaborated with the Nazis during the Second World War

(CBC/Edward VIII: Britain’s Traitor King)The late Duke of Windsor is perhaps most known for abdicating the throne in 1936, less than a year after being crowned King Edward VIII, to marry American divorcée Wallis Simpson. But what happened afterward is where the true scandal lies.
Wallis Simpson — the American divorcée Edward abdicated the throne to marry — was always painted as the villain of the story, but Edward VIII: Britain’s Traitor King shows how this conveniently drew attention and scrutiny away from Edward. (CBC/Edward VIII: Britain’s Traitor King)In 1937, the Duke and Duchess of Windsor set off on a tour of Germany, when the Nazi regime was in full control of the country.
"It's written in German, but the translation reads, 'To the Führer and , the Duchess of Windsor and I would like to thank you sincerely. Our trip through Germany has made a great impression on us.
"He said Britain should be doing all in its power to come to terms with Nazi Germany," says A.N. Wilson, author ofThe Duke of Windsor wanted Britain to appease Hitler just months before Second World War broke out | Edward VIII: Britain's Traitor King"This is extraordinary new evidence." Previously unheard tape from BBC Archives reveals Duke of Windsor wanted Britain to appease Hitler.
Hitler and the Third Reich had arranged safe passage for the couple, he says, from their residence in France down into the Iberian Peninsula, through Spain and into Portugal. "During my trips to the national archives, I found out the true connections between Espírito Santo and the Nazi Germany," says Anunciação. "He became president of this small family bank that was founded in 1920, but during the war, the Bank of Espírito Santo just became the biggest bank in the country."