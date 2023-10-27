(CBC/Edward VIII: Britain’s Traitor King)The late Duke of Windsor is perhaps most known for abdicating the throne in 1936, less than a year after being crowned King Edward VIII, to marry American divorcée Wallis Simpson. But what happened afterward is where the true scandal lies.

Wallis Simpson — the American divorcée Edward abdicated the throne to marry — was always painted as the villain of the story, but Edward VIII: Britain’s Traitor King shows how this conveniently drew attention and scrutiny away from Edward. (CBC/Edward VIII: Britain’s Traitor King)In 1937, the Duke and Duchess of Windsor set off on a tour of Germany, when the Nazi regime was in full control of the country.

"It's written in German, but the translation reads, 'To the Führer and , the Duchess of Windsor and I would like to thank you sincerely. Our trip through Germany has made a great impression on us. headtopics.com

"He said Britain should be doing all in its power to come to terms with Nazi Germany," says A.N. Wilson, author ofThe Duke of Windsor wanted Britain to appease Hitler just months before Second World War broke out | Edward VIII: Britain’s Traitor King"This is extraordinary new evidence." Previously unheard tape from BBC Archives reveals Duke of Windsor wanted Britain to appease Hitler.

Hitler and the Third Reich had arranged safe passage for the couple, he says, from their residence in France down into the Iberian Peninsula, through Spain and into Portugal. "During my trips to the national archives, I found out the true connections between Espírito Santo and the Nazi Germany," says Anunciação. "He became president of this small family bank that was founded in 1920, but during the war, the Bank of Espírito Santo just became the biggest bank in the country." headtopics.com

Read more:

CBC »

Is the parochial Pierre Poilievre ready for this war-ravaged world?The Conservative Leader has yet to establish his foreign-policy bona fides – which is tougher to justify amid so much international conflict Read more ⮕

The cultural world is being ruptured by the Israel-Hamas warEchoes of the war in the Middle East have reached the cultural sphere – music, publishing, visual arts, even comedy Read more ⮕

Canadians aim for better results at second short track World Cup in MontrealMONTREAL — Short track speedskating coach Sébastien Cros is hoping Canada can improve on its individual medal haul as the world’s top skaters return to Maurice Richard Arena for a second ISU World Cup event from Friday to Sunday. Read more ⮕

Canadians aim for better results at second short track World Cup in MontrealMONTREAL — Short track speedskating coach Sébastien Cros is hoping Canada can improve on its individual medal haul as the world’s top skaters return to Maurice Richard Arena for a second ISU World Cup event from Friday to Sunday. Read more ⮕

Canadians aim for better results at second short track World Cup in MontrealMONTREAL — Short track speedskating coach Sébastien Cros is hoping Canada can improve on its individual medal haul as the world’s top skaters return to Maurice Richard Arena for a second ISU World Cup event from Friday to Sunday. Read more ⮕

As Gaza war rages, Pope Francis leads day of prayer for world peaceExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕