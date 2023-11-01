High water levels on Ottawa River resurface flooding fears

Water levels downstream of Pembroke are at abnormally high levels. Readings by the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board (ORRPB) measure the water level at 112.25-metres on Nov. 1, which is 83-centimetres above the median for this time of year.The ORRPB says the high water levels are due to above average rainfall recently, as well as river reservoirs sitting at full capacity.

Having stayed through flooding in previous years, Poole says flooding begins on Sand Point Trail once the river reaches 112.60-metres in height. "It's obviously concerning because it gives you a really bad platform and starting point for the inevitable level of flooding that we're going to get every spring," says Abrams.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday she is in touch with several of her counterparts in the Middle East about the possibility of more foreign nationals being able to leave the Gaza Strip -- after the first group allowed to exit since the latest Israel-Hamas war began did not include any Canadians.Schools across Ontario have responded to multiple threats over the last couple of days, prompting evacuations and investigations by local police.

'Extremely hurtful and unacceptable': Artist speaks out after ROM removed portion of exhibition that depicts Palestinian burial rituals There was another REM service interruption Wednesday morning, the fourth in three days, leaving some riders questioning how reliable the new light-rail line is.Days after more than 1,000 students held a protest in Montreal against planned tuition hikes for out-of-province students, Quebec's premier said he plans to sit down and 'listen' to the heads of the three English universities to hear their concerns.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVOTTAWA: Majority of Ottawa residents support Lansdowne 2.0 plan, poll for OSEG showsA majority of Ottawa residents support the Lansdowne 2.0 project, including 50 per cent of residents in the Glebe/Old Ottawa East and Ottawa South, according to a poll by Ekos Research.

Source: ctvottawa | Read more ⮕

CBCOTTAWA: Advocates want officer fired for threatening to kill his exAn Ottawa police vehicle parked outside of the Ottawa Courthouse in August 2023.

Source: CBCOttawa | Read more ⮕

NTVNEWSNL: Grand Falls-Windsor residents fed up with rusty, discoloured tap waterRusty, discoloured water continues to be a problem for many residents in Grand Falls-Windsor. Some now say they&8217;ve had enough. NTV&8217;s Colleen Lewis reports.

Source: NTVNewsNL | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: SNAPSHOTS: Ottawa Senators could have Artem Zub back ThursdayExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Families of Israeli hostages meet Trudeau, ask Ottawa to do more to secure their releaseToronto resident Aharon Brodutch’s sister-in-law and her three children are believed to be among about 240 hostages abducted by Hamas fighters after the militant group attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

THEHILLTIMES: Halloween Celebrations and Government Press Conferences in OttawaWitches, ghouls, and goblins gather on Parliament Hill for Halloween festivities while government officials hold press conferences on various topics in Ottawa.

Source: TheHillTimes | Read more ⮕