High water levels on Ottawa River resurface flooding fears

Water levels downstream of Pembroke are at abnormally high levels. Readings by the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board (ORRPB) measure the water level at 112.25-metres on Nov. 1, which is 83-centimetres above the median for this time of year.The ORRPB says the high water levels are due to above average rainfall recently, as well as river reservoirs sitting at full capacity.
Having stayed through flooding in previous years, Poole says flooding begins on Sand Point Trail once the river reaches 112.60-metres in height. "It's obviously concerning because it gives you a really bad platform and starting point for the inevitable level of flooding that we're going to get every spring," says Abrams.
