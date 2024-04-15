High School Students Express Interest in Financial Literacy Education

According to an Intuit study, 85% of high school students want to learn about financial literacy in school, but only half of states have a. She suggests having open conversations with children and even providing allowances to teach them the value of handling money responsibly.
IPO activity is expected to pick up in 2024. Nasdaq Co-President Nelson Griggs points to a few reasons for an uptick including improved investor sentiment and the success IPOs have seen so far this year. Griggs expects that if that success continues, there could be more IPO activity picking up in the back half of the year, but he cautions that there is still a "'I need to get a bit bigger' to be a public company" mentality for some companies.
Futuri Shares Groundbreaking AI in Media Study at National Association of Broadcasters Show 2024; Reveals A New Era of Human-AI Collaboration in Content Creation
Financial Literacy High School Students Education Money Management Study
Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »
Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 82. / 51 Read more »
Source: CBCAlerts - 🏆 37. / 63 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »