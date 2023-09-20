High Level of Support for Intersection Safety Cameras in British Columbia

British Columbia is exposed to more than its fair share of horror stories related to driving. In 2023, we saw street racers in expensive automobiles, traffic jams caused by crashes and three fatal incidents happening in Vancouver within a 48-hour span in July. Some elected officials have chosen to deal with these issues through policy.

In 2019, the provincial government reimplemented the intersection safety camera program and the City of Vancouver authorized a pilot project to reduce speeds in specific neighbourhoods and streets. Research Co. and Glacier Media recently asked British Columbians about these measures and found a high level of support for some of them. Across the province, more than seven in 10 residents (72 per cent, unchanged since our previous survey in September 2022) are in favour of using speed-on-green intersection cameras, or red light cameras that also capture vehicles that are speeding. Right now, 140 devices like these ones are operational in 26 communities





