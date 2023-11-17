High Interest Rates Continue to Cool Canada's Housing Markets

High interest rates and stretched affordability will continue to weigh on Canada's housing markets for the remainder of the year. High interest rates continued to cool Canada’s housing markets in October, a trend economists predict will persist well into 2024. Just 424,920 homes were sold across the country last month, a 5.6% decline from September. Nearly three-quarters of the sales gains seen during the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) interest rate pause this spring have reversed.

While new listings edged down 2.3% on a monthly basis, to 858,744 properties, they've increased by more than 30% since March. To Marc Desormeaux, Principal Economist at Desjardins, the trend signals that many homeowners who purchased in a lower-rate environment are now "struggling with sharply higher borrowing costs." "Despite the drop in short-run supply in October, it's clear that market sentiment remains much more pessimistic than it was just a few months ago," Desormeaux wrote in a With new listings outpacing sales, the national sales-to-new-listings (SNLR) ratio eased to 49.5% in October, a 10-year lo





Bank of Canada Expected to Keep Interest Rates High
The Bank of Canada is likely to maintain its overnight rate between two and three per cent, but not in the near future. Consumers may not fully understand this yet. The central bank is expected to hold rates high to control inflation, and economists believe that ultralow rates are not on the horizon.

Expect soft B.C. home sales the rest of the year, says real estate association
High interest rates expected to dampen housing sales going into 2024: BCREA

Expect soft B.C. home sales the rest of the year, says real estate association
High interest rates expected to dampen housing sales going into 2024: BCREA

