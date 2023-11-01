Heron Road Community Centre becoming an emergency temporary shelter for homeless residents

The city's decision involves using the entire building to accommodate approximately 200 homeless individuals, effectively eliminating the space for activities that local residents have enjoyed. The City explains that the growing demand on its housing system, primarily driven by newcomers in need of shelter, is the reason for the decision.

Alta Vista Coun. Marty Carr acknowledges the need to provide shelter for homeless individuals, but says she's concerned about the temporary nature of this solution. Members of the community centre say they are extremely disappointed with the loss of their activities.The city says it is working on relocating many of the centre's programs. The Food Bank services will remain at the location.Another member adds, "I don't think it's a good idea because we don't have any other ones close by. And it would be taking it away from us, you know, and I don't think that's right." Majority of Ottawa residents support Lansdowne 2.

'Price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all,' Trudeau says amid push to get Canadians out of Gaza Nova Scotia has launched a mobile app that will let users book health-care appointments, see expected emergency department wait times, and access vaccination records, among other things.Police say no bombs found at 3 Toronto schools evacuated due to threatsPolice have released video footage showing two suspects who allegedly spray painted swear words on homes and vehicles in Vaughan and left behind skinned goat heads.

