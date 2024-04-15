Hero Mom Dies Protecting Baby in Sydney Mass Stabbing

38-year-old Ash Good lost her life after being transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital in critical condition on the evening of Saturday, succumbing to her stab wounds sustained at Westfield Bondi Junction , a six-level

The witness and his brother reportedly said they helped compress the mom and baby’s wounds before they were taken to paramedics. “The mother was terrified, the mother was sad, just holding comforting the baby,” Colmenares told Reuters. He confirmed at the time that Harriet had been moved from critical to serious condition, saying: “That is a big change and a significant improvement.“That would be a great outcome.”

