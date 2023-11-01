Heritage trust, advocate, disappointed by fines in Reid House demolition case

The charges include substantially altering in exterior appearance or demolishing a provincial heritage property without approval, contrary to the Heritage Property Act; and excavating or otherwise altering a protected site without a permit under theJudge Angela Caseley fined the company $57,500 on the first charge and $28,750 on the second, for a total of $86,250. The maximum penalties are $250,000 and $100,000, respectively.

This is what was left following the initial demolition of Reid House in Avonport, a registered heritage property. File photo The $86,250 fine was “a mere pittance,” she said, noting it was less than seven per cent of the potential maximum. Barss said the heritage trust finds this very frustrating and “a bit of a slap in the face to heritage protection throughout this province.”Marson said she couldn’t imagine a more fitting situation than for the ruling judge to hold Nanco Developments fully accountable by enforcing the maximum punishment.

She is left feeling frustrated and wondering why Nova Scotia even has such laws. Marson also questioned the effectiveness of the Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage, considering its purpose is to help protect and promote Nova Scotia’s culture and heritage.Barss said they are “at the very least, disappointed” but “not entirely surprised.” She said the province says it values its built heritage, but “its actions bely its words.

“It should be, I think, a summary charge with a fine automatically levied rather than allowing what happened here,” Barss said.

