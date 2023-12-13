Heritage Minister Expresses Concerns as CBC Lays Off Workers

The House of Commons heritage committee has stated that it would be inappropriate for the CBC to grant bonuses to executive members. This comes after the committee expressed concerns over the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation's plans to cut jobs and not fill vacancies to make up for a $125-million shortfall. CBC's president and CEO Catherine Tait could potentially receive over $120,000 in bonuses on top of her salary.

Tait has stated that it is too early to determine if executives will still receive their bonuses





