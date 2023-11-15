Heritage Minister blames Conservatives for delaying Online Streaming Act

Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge has blamed the Conservatives for delaying Bill C-11's passage into law by using parliamentary manoeuvres. Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says there is no time for delay in enacting the Online Streaming Act, saying that Canada’s broadcasting system, and the people working in it, need help right away. “Things are happening rapidly and time is of the essence,” Ms. St-Onge said in an interview with The Globe and Mail.

“We want to make sure that we still have creators and a system to save.” The federal government on Tuesday published its final policy direction to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, the regulator in charge of implementing the act. That direction, which lets the CRTC know how the government wants the legislation to be interpreted, includes emphasizing the need to support French programmin

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVNEWS: Social-media creators, podcasts won't be regulated under Liberal online streaming lawFederal government anti-hate envoys discuss rising Islamophobia, antisemitism in Canada amid Israel-Hamas war. The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday. During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

CBCNEWS: Canadian Government Releases Final Policy Direction for Online Streaming ActThe Liberal government has released its final policy direction for the Online Streaming Act , requiring digital giants to contribute to Canadian content while leaving individual content creators alone. The controversial legislation aims to modernize Canada 's broadcasting regime.

Source: CBCNews | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: UK Minister Says He Wasn’t Surprised EU, Australia Trade Talks Fell ApartUK Minister says he wasn't surprised EU, Australia trade talks fell apart. Tech and energy lift TSX index to 0.28% gain. FTX employee recruited by Sam Bankman-Fried wants $275,000 bonus. Oil output to grow through at least year-end in prolific Permian. Yen surges from year's low as traders pin move to options expiry. Emerging-market stocks halt declines as China sentiment improves. Stock traders sitting on their hands before CPI. More hedge funds are shorting oil as negative sentiment spreads. Fed supervisors are scrutinizing banks' interest-rate risks, Barr says. Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax. Women less likely than men to request a raise, negotiate salary: surveys. Many Canadians 'uncomfortably close to broke': MNP. Many Canadians stuck in 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress': Edward Jones. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than U.S.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: UK Minister Says He Wasn’t Surprised EU, Australia Trade Talks Fell ApartUK Minister says he wasn't surprised EU, Australia trade talks fell apart. Tech and energy lift TSX index to 0.28% gain. FTX employee recruited by Sam Bankman-Fried wants $275,000 bonus. Oil output to grow through at least year-end in prolific Permian. Yen surges from year's low as traders pin move to options expiry. Emerging-market stocks halt declines as China sentiment improves. Stock traders sitting on their hands before CPI. More hedge funds are shorting oil as negative sentiment spreads. Fed supervisors are scrutinizing banks' interest-rate risks, Barr says. Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax. Women less likely than men to request a raise, negotiate salary: surveys. Many Canadians 'uncomfortably close to broke': MNP. Many Canadians stuck in 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress': Edward Jones. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than U.S.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

FİNANCİALPOST: B.C. Housing Minister Warns Against Short-Term Rental ScamsB.C. housing minister advises people not to participate in short-term rental scams as the province moves to increase housing stock. A Vancouver-based rental management company offered $500 to change driver's license addresses, bypassing new rules. Ravi Kahlon warns against assisting 'desperate scammers.'

Source: financialpost | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: UK Minister Says He Wasn’t Surprised EU, Australia Trade Talks Fell ApartUK Minister says he wasn't surprised EU, Australia trade talks fell apart. Tech and energy lift TSX index to 0.28% gain. FTX employee recruited by Sam Bankman-Fried wants $275,000 bonus. Oil output to grow through at least year-end in prolific Permian. Yen surges from year's low as traders pin move to options expiry. Emerging-market stocks halt declines as China sentiment improves. Stock traders sitting on their hands before CPI. More hedge funds are shorting oil as negative sentiment spreads. Fed supervisors are scrutinizing banks' interest-rate risks, Barr says. Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax. Women less likely than men to request a raise, negotiate salary: surveys. Many Canadians 'uncomfortably close to broke': MNP. Many Canadians stuck in 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress': Edward Jones. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than U.S.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »