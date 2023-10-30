Here's where you can get a COVID-19 or flu shot in Ottawa starting today

Ottawa Public Health is also offering COVID-19 and flu vaccines at pop-up clinics in some rural areas and at selectThe flu vaccine will be available to the general population through local pharmacies, and your regular health care provider. Ottawa Public Health Community Clinics and Neighbourhood Hubs offer influenza vaccines forOntario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, is also encouraging residents to be vaccinated this fall and winter.

According to the latest data from OPH, wastewater surveillance indicates that COVID-19 levels are very high and increasing since last week. The level of influenza is low and similar to last week. There are moderate levels of RSV. The testing positivity rate for COVID-19 was 12 per cent. It was less than 2 per cent for influenza and 9 per cent for RSV.

In the wake of the federal government announcing changes to the carbon tax, a former Liberal Party strategist is predicting that the carbon tax might not be part of the Liberals’ plan when the next election rolls around.'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. headtopics.com

Police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run on a N.S. highway that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning.Roads closed, traffic delayed as thousands attended pro-Palestinian rally in downtown TorontoMatthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54

The Manitoba General Employees Union (MGEU) says its members employed by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) will vote on a new employer offer Monday. More than 300 Canadian veterans and service members are buried at the Transcona Cemetery’s Field of Honour, one of two Winnipeg-owned cemeteries that offer spaces for those who served in Canada’s military.Downtown Winnipeg was full of superheroes, villains, and every other type of character in between as thousands descended on the third annual Winnipeg Comiccon at the RBC Convention Centre this weekend.‘It blew me away’: Guelph, Ont. headtopics.com

COVID-19 Levels in Ottawa Very High and Increasing, Flu and RSV on the RiseOttawa Public Health warns of high COVID-19 levels and increasing cases, urges residents to stay home if unwell. Booster and flu shots now available for all residents aged 6 months and older. OPH advises getting vaccinated for flu and COVID-19 to prepare for an atypical respiratory season. Read more ⮕

Ontario Residents Eligible for Free Flu Shot and COVID-19 Vaccine Starting MondayStarting Monday, Ontario residents aged six months and older can receive their free flu shot and the new COVID-19 vaccine. Health Minister Sylvia Jones urges people to stay safe and healthy during respiratory illness season by getting vaccinated. The vaccines will be available at local pharmacies, public health units, and primary health care providers. Read more ⮕

Ottawa Considers Allowing Park Drinking as Part of Bylaw ReviewOttawa city council is exploring the idea of allowing drinking in parks as part of a bylaw review. A pilot program may be launched next year, following the success of a similar initiative in Toronto. Council members are open to the idea but emphasize the need for monitoring and responsible consumption. Read more ⮕

Brutalist Architecture Influences Office-to-Apartment Conversions in OttawaA new report suggests that brutalist architecture in Ottawa may influence the transformation of office buildings into apartments. The city's high housing demand and office vacancies make it an ideal candidate for such conversions. Read more ⮕

Ottawa Senators Place Thomas Chabot on Long-Term Injured ReserveThe Ottawa Senators have placed star defenceman Thomas Chabot on the long-term injured reserve. Chabot has played in all seven games this season, recording three assists in his eighth season with the team. The Senators have recalled Tyler Kleven and Nikolas Matinpalo from Belleville. Read more ⮕

PWHL Player Navigates Logistics of Starting a New LeagueAs the PWHL aims to launch a six-team league, players like Dominika Lásková are facing challenges in finding housing and managing schedules across multiple countries. Read more ⮕