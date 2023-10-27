Here's what was recalled this week in Canada

for Insignia multi-function pressure cookers due to a risk of burn hazard because of incorrect volume markings on the inner pot.

Health Canada is urging customers to stop using the pressure cookers and contact Best Buy for a free replacement of the inner pot and floating locking valve.The health agency said the dampers installed on the mower’s steering system may prevent the control levers from returning to its position and the operator presence switch will not trigger the engine to stop, causing its blades to cause a crash or laceration hazard to the operator or bystanders.

The impacted products, sold between January 2022 and October 2023, include the following: Albert beige and black spring coat and Bianca green spring coat, both sized 12M to 12T, and Anna dark pink spring coat and Hugo black spring coat, both sized 2T to 10T. headtopics.com

The heathy agency urged customers to stop using the recalled products and remove the drawstring at the waist to eliminate the hazard.for small- and medium-sized wooden nesting rings due to a risk of entrapment on or over a child’s head.

Ottawa opened its first-ever embassy in the distant Republic of Armenia on Wednesday, making history as Canada’s first in the South Caucasus region.Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. headtopics.com

Snow is expected to hit parts of eastern Canada this weekend while other communities could break a 23-year heat record.Police in Jamaica are investigating the death of an Ajax, Ont. businessman who investigators say was found with fatal gunshot wounds in Clarendon.Pyrotechnics lit up the night sky on Highway 1 near Hope, B.C., Thursday after a semi rear-ended a pickup truck that was towing a trailer carrying a 'large quantity' of fireworks, according to authorities.

Read more:

CTVNationalNews »

Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisisThere are many heartbreaking tales behind the record number of Canadians using food banks as they struggle with high inflation and mounting housing costs, says a Vancouver food bank executive Read more ⮕

Canada facing 'stagflation' risk: former Bank of Canada officialAs the Bank of Canada hints that interest rates may stay at five per cent for some time, a former deputy governor at the central bank says the country’s economy now risks 'stagflation.' Read more ⮕

Bedouin family hopes four relatives held in Gaza will return 'in peace'Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

India’s Lentil Imports From Canada Steady Despite Diplomatic RowIndia’s lentil imports from its major supplier Canada are steady, according to a top government official, allaying concerns that a diplomatic row between the two nations is hurting trade. Read more ⮕

WORTH REPEATING: Our Favourite Music – a presentation by the Cantabile SocietyExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Russia and China at war with Canada says Gen. Wayne EyreExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕