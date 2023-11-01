Here's how 29 cute Canadian pets dressed up for Halloween 2023

Felix went as a very sweet vampire and Oscar was a purrfect Prince Charming.Cowboy and his human were Hailey and Justin Bieber, one of the biggest pop culture costumes of the year.Winston rolled into Halloween as the cutest John Deere tractor driver.JB donned a Jack the Skeleton costume that matches his hair.We'd definitely give Timbit employee of the month for this great getup.Sabrina looked cosy and cute in her homemade bunny suit.

