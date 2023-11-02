Here comes the song: A new Beatles record is here, thanks to artificial intelligence

"We're actually messing around with state-of-the-art technology, which is something the Beatles would have been very interested in," McCartney said in a short documentary ahead of the song's worldwide release on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.As longtime fans embrace the release of new material and what it could mean for the band's legacy, experts are cautiously optimistic about the technology — depending on how it's used.

Now and Then uses vocals recorded by John Lennon in the late 1970s, pairing them with later elements recorded by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison. (CBC), which was assembled entirely from 1969 footage, required technology that could separate the film's mono soundtrack into its parts — isolating song vocals from accompanying music, and conversation from background noise.

It can be used by music professionals and archivists to restore old recordings, giving new recognition to lost artists and preserving music that the public might not have heard otherwise, she said. But it can also lead the music industry into a danger zone.

"That isn't real because it doesn't have the soul of the music so much as it has the audio notes," she said. "That's a different thing." "There's always a concern that you might do something that would violate the ethics that the original artist had," he said. "So you hope that the control of their estate is in the hands of somebody who was empathetic to that and knew them."isn't entirely different from how the Beatles made music during their last few years, with the band members working from separate cities and studios.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBC: Watch the premiere of a new short film about the final Beatles songThe Beatles' final song, 'Now and Then,' will be released on Nov. 2, 2023.

Source: CBC | Read more ⮕

DURHAMRADIONEWS: ‘Absolutely not’: No more carve-outs when it comes to carbon pricing, Trudeau saysThere will be no further carbon price carve-outs, including for natural gas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, as criticism of his decision to tem

Source: DurhamRadioNews | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: 'Absolutely not': No more carve-outs when it comes to carbon pricing, Trudeau saysPrime Minister Justin Trudeau says there will be no further carbon price carve-outs,including for natural gas heating, as criticism mounts of his decision to temporarily exempt home heating oil from the policy.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

SUDBURYDOTCOM: 'Absolutely not': No more carve-outs when it comes to carbon pricing, Trudeau saysPrime Minister Justin Trudeau says there will be no further carbon price carve-outs,including for natural gas heating, as criticism mounts of his decision to temporarily exempt home heating oil from the policy.

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: 'Absolutely not': No more carve-outs when it comes to carbon pricing, Trudeau saysPrime Minister Justin Trudeau says there will be no further carbon price carve-outs,including for natural gas heating, as criticism mounts of his decision to temporarily exempt home heating oil from the policy.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: 'Absolutely not': No more carve-outs when it comes to carbon pricing, Trudeau saysPrime Minister Justin Trudeau says there will be no further carbon price carve-outs, including for natural gas heating, as criticism mounts of his decision to temporarily exempt home heating oil from the policy.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕