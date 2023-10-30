Herbert Leads Chargers to Victory over Bears

Herbert, who had struggled with accuracy the past two games after breaking the middle finger of his left, non-throwing hand four weeks ago, completed his first 14 passes and was 31 of 40 in front of a prime-time audience.

It was the first time in two years that Herbert passed for three TDs in the first half, finding Ekeler, Simi Fehoko and Donald Parham to help stake the Chargers to a 24-7 lead at the break. Chicago's Tyson Bagent had a more difficult time in his second NFL start. After leading the Bears to a win over Las Vegas last weekend, the undrafted rookie was 25 of 37 for 232 yards with two interceptions against the Chargers.

Bagent — who didn't have a throw over 15 air yards last weekend — got off to a great start with a 41-yard completion down the right sideline to Darnell Mooney on the first play, but the Bears' drive stalled at midfield and they were forced to punt.Los Angeles scored on its opening drive for the fourth time this season when Ekeler took Herbert’s screen pass down the left sideline. headtopics.com

Dicker made it 17-0 on a 43-yard field goal before Chicago's Darrynton Evans took Bagent's toss and went 11 yards to get the Bears (2-6) within 17-7 with 1:47 remaining.

