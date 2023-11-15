Hedge Funds Copy Citadel Fee Model in Fight for Top Asia Traders

Hedge funds in Asia are adopting Citadel's fee model in order to attract top traders. The model, which is based on performance fees rather than management fees, has been successful for Citadel and other hedge funds in the US. Stablecoin USDC's decline in value is making Circle's proposed IPO a difficult sell. SpaceX is considering spinning off its Starlink satellite internet business through an IPO in 2024. US-based financier shuts down Ethiopian unit due to forex rules.

Druckenmiller and Soros reduce their stakes in Nvidia after a surge in share prices. Billionaire Michael Hintze sells CQS to Manulife and plans to start a new firm. US producer prices experience the largest decline since April 2020 due to gasoline prices. Tencent's profit beats estimates despite China's economic downturn. The oil market faces a 21-million-barrel options risk if WTI reaches $80. Ottawa extends the deadline for underused housing tax. Surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate their salary. Many Canadians are financially struggling and close to being broke. Canadian tech workers earn 46% less than their US counterparts

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BNNBLOOMBERG: More Hedge Funds Are Shorting Oil as Negative Sentiment SpreadsHedge funds are increasingly shorting oil due to negative sentiment. Fed supervisors are scrutinizing banks' interest-rate risks. Moody's has lowered Washington DC's rating outlook to negative. Mexico ETF sees best week in 5 years. Thanksgiving travel in the US is set to hit a post-Covid high. Argentina's inflation hits 143% before the election. Nvidia upgrades processor as rivals challenge its AI dominance. Sunak opens rift with Tory right by reviving centrist Cameron. Real estate investor faces SEC inquiry on WeWork offer. Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax . Women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are facing financial stress. Canadian tech workers earn 46% less than their US counterparts.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Wanda Pre-IPO Backers Reject Initial Offer for Repayment DelayBonds Surge on CPI Surprise; Asia Stocks to Jump: Markets Wrap Oil Steady With Differing Views From IEA, OPEC Clouding Outlook Nigeria Cans Demonetization Program That Led to Cash Shortages Dollar Tumbles Most in a Year as Traders Bet on End of US Hikes Top Korean Banks Send Staff Abroad as Won Trading Goes Longer Singapore’s Sea Swings Back to Loss After New Rivals Take a Toll Bond Traders Shift to Aggressive Bets on 2024 Fed Cuts After CPI Tencent , Alibaba Earnings Hold Key to $44 Billion China Tech Run Ottawa extends deadline for Underused Housing Tax Women less likely than men to request a raise, negotiate salary: surveys Many Canadians 'uncomfortably close to broke': MNP Many Canadians stuck in 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress': Edward Jones Canadian tech workers make 46% less than U.S

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Bonds Surge on CPI Surprise; Asia Stocks to Jump: Markets WrapSummary of recent news including bond and stock market rallies, Japan's weakening economy, focus on Gaza hospitals, support for battery-management startup, and more.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Bonds Surge on CPI Surprise; Asia Stocks to Jump: Markets WrapBonds surge and Asian stocks are expected to jump as US CPI eases bets on more Fed rate hikes. Gold and copper prices rise. Treasury yields slide as soft CPI boosts the view that the Fed is done hiking rates. Cathie Wood predicts negative US inflation rate in 2024. Nvidia adds $200 billion to its value. Canada to review Glencore deal for Teck Coal Mines. Flybondi plans Brazil expansion after SPAC deal. US court ruling revives fight over solar panel tariff waiver. Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax . Surveys show women less likely to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are financially stressed and tech workers make 46% less than their US counterparts.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

GLOBEPOLİTİCS: Russia's New Supply Chains Through Central and South AsiaRussia is assembling new supply chains through Central and South Asian countries to feed its war machine and bypass Western sanctions.

Source: globepolitics | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Asia Stocks Set to Gain as CPI Data, Fedspeak Loom: Markets WrapSummary of the latest news in the financial markets, including Asia stocks, failed trade talks, TSX index gain, FTX employee bonus demand, oil output projections, yen surge, emerging-market stocks, hedge fund activities, housing tax deadline extension, salary negotiation gender gap, and Canadian financial stress.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »