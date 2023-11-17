Hedge Fund Kapitalo Plans to Open New York Office Amid Expansion

Hedge Fund Kapitalo plans to open a new office in New York as part of its expansion strategy. The $1 billion fund, which focuses on technology investments, aims to tap into the thriving tech scene in the city. The new office will allow Kapitalo to strengthen its presence in the US market and attract top talent from the region. The fund has been performing well, with strong returns in recent years.

Kapitalo's move to New York reflects its confidence in the city's potential for growth and its commitment to expanding its investment portfolio

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.