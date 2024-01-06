Heavyweight Titleholder Jones Yet to Set Return Date from Injury

The heavyweight titleholder and pound-for-pound ace has not yet established a firm target date for his return from a torn pectoral muscle suffered while training in October. Jones, 36, made his first appearance in 1,120 days at UFC 285, where he put awaywith a first-round guillotine choke and laid claim to the undisputed heavyweight crown on March 4.

Injury scuttled any thoughts of a relatively quick turnaround for the Rochester, New York native—a man many view as the greatest fighter of all-time., the opponent for whom Jones was preparing at the time he has injured, could still factor into the picture. However, Miocic turns 42 in August and has not set foot inside the Octagon in nearly three years, making him a less desirable option in many respects. Such criticisms cannot be levied against, the newly established young lion of the heavyweight division. The 30-year-old Team Kaobon product captured the interim championship with a 69-second knockout ofat UFC 295 on Nov. 11





sherdogdotcom » / 🏆 66. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jon Jones' Return Date Uncertain After InjuryHeavyweight titleholder Jon Jones has not set a target date for his return from a torn pectoral muscle. Jones recently won the heavyweight crown but was injured while training. His potential opponent Stipe Miocic is less desirable due to his age and inactivity. Ciryl Gane, the young lion of the division, is a promising option. Gane captured the interim championship with a quick knockout of Derrick Lewis.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Stocks Largely Unchanged Amid Shortened Trading WeekStocks were largely unchanged on Wednesday amid a shortened week of trading and few major catalysts to drive market action. The S&P 500 neared an all-time high record close of 4,796 on Wednesday. The benchmark average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite were barely in positive territory. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) closed slightly lower. For the year, all three major averages are up double digits. The S&P 500 has risen more than 24% while the Dow Jones is up over 13%. The Nasdaq has led gains, adding about 44% thus far this year. As of Wednesday afternoon, the S&P 500 is headed for its ninth straight week of increases, which would mark its best run since 2004. The major average has gained nearly 13% since Nov. 1. The surge higher in stocks over the past two months has come as investors have increased bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in March and inflation falls closer to the central bank's 2% target with few signs that the US economy is set for a full-on slowdown.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

ONE Fight Night 17: A Night of Sensational KnockoutsONE Fight Night 17 featured eight bouts of pure muay thai, with 7 of the 8 contests ending in knockouts. The main event was a candidate for fight of the year, with the inaugural ONE muay thai heavyweight crown at stake.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

KSW's Successful Year in Central EuropeKSW rocked Central Europe with a dozen shows and over 100 fights in 2023. The organization had a three-division champion and a heavyweight king with numerous defenses. KSW 83 attracted 50,000 fans, making it one of the biggest MMA events in history.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Police Investigating Deaths of Two Individuals in Calgary HomePolice were called to a home in Calgary to check on the welfare of a woman who hadn't been heard from for several days. The woman, identified as pilot Christina Thomson, was found deceased along with another individual. The cause of death is yet to be determined.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Beware costs and logistics of at-home chargers before buying an electric carIt's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians — plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »