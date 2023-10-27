Heavy shelling reported in central Kherson in southern Ukraine

Russian forces heavily shelled the centre of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Friday, injuring a number of people and damaging at least 10 buildings, a senior local official and emergency workers said.Russian forces heavily shelled the centre of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Friday, injuring a number of people and damaging at least 10 buildings, a senior local official and emergency workers said.

"In the evening the entire city trembled," Ukraine's Emergency Services said on Telegram. "The enemy targeted the very centre of Kherson."

The posting said emergency workers had rescued two women in their 70s and 80s who had been blocked in a building, and brought a fire under control in a rubble-strewn area.

