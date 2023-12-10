Heavy Fighting in Gaza as Israel Continues Offensive

Heavy fighting raged Sunday across Gaza as Israel continued its offensive after the U.S. blocked a cease-fire. Israel faces international outrage for killing Palestinian civilians and displacing 90% of Gaza's population. The U.S. supports Israel by vetoing U.N. efforts to end the fighting and selling tank ammunition worth over $100 million.





