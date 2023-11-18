Heat Wave in British Columbia: Devastating Effects and Record Unemployment

In late June 2021, a powerful heat wave rippled across British Columbia, causing devastating effects and resulting in the deadliest extreme weather event in Canadian history. Kate Watt, a resident of Invermere, experienced the effects of climate change firsthand and felt scared. In response to record unemployment, the conservation group Wildsight launched a program called 'climate corps' to engage young people.





British Columbia Retailers Call for Co-ordinated Government Response to Address Crime WaveA group of more than 30 British Columbia retailers, trade associations, and other organizations is urging the government to take immediate action against repeat offenders responsible for theft, vandalism, and violent crime. The Save Our Streets coalition emphasizes the need for a comprehensive approach to address staff safety, rising security costs, and community impact. The group highlights that singular measures like drug decriminalization or mental-health reform are insufficient. Retailers are experiencing increasing losses from theft, resulting in an additional $500 burden on average families in B.C. per year.

Thousands Without Power in British Columbia Due to High Winds and Heavy RainsVANCOUVER — High winds and heavy rains have left tens of thousands without power in parts of British Columbia. BC Hydro's website shows that as of about 10 a.m.

Pause on federal fuel charge excludes British Columbia, Quebec and Northwest TerritoriesThe pause on the federal fuel charge announced last week does not apply to British Columbia, Quebec, and the Northwest Territories, as they collect their own fuel tax. However, the province of British Columbia is facing calls to cut its carbon taxes. A proposed heat-pump rebate being piloted in Atlantic Canada is suggested to be made available in British Columbia as well.

BC Hydro Applies for Modest Rate Increase in British ColumbiaThe government announces that BC Hydro, the province's Crown power utility, is seeking a 2.3% rate increase starting in April, which would add approximately $2 per month to the average residential bill. The rate increase application aims to support investments in clean energy while keeping electricity costs among the lowest in North America.

British Columbia to Make Holocaust Education Mandatory for High School StudentsBritish Columbia plans to add Holocaust education to the Grade 10 curriculum in 2025 to combat rising antisemitism and ensure students learn from the past atrocities.

