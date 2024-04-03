Healthcare Organizations in Ontario to Notify Patients of Data Breach

Representatives from multiple healthcare organizations in Ontario, Canada, announced that they will be sending letters to approximately 326,800 patients whose personal information, including 20,000 social insurance numbers, was stolen.

The organizations, including Bluewater Health, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, Erie Shores HealthCare, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, and Windsor Regional Hospital, held a news conference to discuss the impact on patients and the ongoing recovery efforts.

