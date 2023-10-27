Health unions bring anti-privatization campaign to St. Joseph's Hospital

THUNDER BAY — A coalition of health care unions brought their campaign against health care privatization to St. Joseph’s Hospital Friday.

The Ontario Hospital Association, which represents hospital operators including St. Jo’s, supported Bill 60, saying it will help reduce wait times for patients. In a joint statement, the unions said they’re seeking “a firm commitment from St. Joseph's Care Group management that it will defend public delivery of healthcare and fight all steps towards privatization.”

Critics have argued allowing for-profit clinics will lure staff away from already-struggling public hospitals and incentivize “upselling” of health services – and over the longer term, pave the way for a two-tiered system where the wealthy are served first. headtopics.com

"There's already been a very big, big impact,” she said. “There's a lot more use of agency nurses, which is actually putting a lot of on our public system, as well.” Tanya Stout, a clerical worker in the hospital’s seniors outpatient department and SEIU member, said private clinics are understandably appealing for workers.

The Ford government has defended the legislation as a way to reduce long wait lists, and promised patients at private clinics will not have to pay out of pocket.

Read more:

tbnewswatch »

Artificial intelligence in health care being discussed at NL Health Services annual summitNewfoundland and Labrador Health Services held its 2023 Innovation Summit this week. This year’s theme is ‘Reimagining Patient-Centred Care through Innovation and Research.’ On Thursday and Friday, the summit focused on the role of artificial intelligence in health care. Read more ⮕

Comment: Guarantee access to mental health care for every childWe cannot ignore the call to action made 50 years ago any longer — our children must be able to access mental health care. Read more ⮕

Doctors give feedback on struggling Alberta health-care systemThe president of the Alberta Medical Association was in Calgary Wednesday night, meeting with members who detail the dire situation the province's health-care system is facing. Read more ⮕

New virtual critical care program delivers crucial support from The Ottawa Hospital to smaller regional hospitalsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Premier’s solicitation of health-care ideas for cash draws criticism from oppositionExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

UPS targets lucrative e-commerce returns, health care with acquisitionsThe world’s biggest parcel delivery firm on Wednesday announced an agreement to buy Happy Returns from PayPal Read more ⮕