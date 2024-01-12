Health Canada Ignored Warnings About Rapid-Test Supplier

Health Canada ignored critical warnings about a rapid-test supplier before approving its COVID-19 kits for distribution nationwide. The supplier, BTNX, deleted specimens from a study it submitted to Health Canada, increasing the estimate of the test's ability to detect the virus. BTNX had previously reported a lower detection rate to authorities in Peru.





