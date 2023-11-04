Head of Canadian Security Intelligence Service Stands by Agency's Handling of Sensitive Information

The head of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) told employees he stood by the spy agency's handling of sensitive information following a 'troubling' leak of classified material, a newly released memo shows. In a Feb. 24 message to staff, CSIS director David Vigneault expressed continuing faith in employees' dedication and adherence to the law after a newspaper story cited secret spy service documents on foreign interference.

'The source of this leak is troubling for the Canadian government and, of course, for us here at CSIS,' Vigneault said in the memo, obtained by The Canadian Press through the Access to Information Act. 'In order for us to gather and share classified information as necessitated by our mandate and by the CSIS Act, we must have full confidence in the measures taken to adhere to the legal obligations surrounding its security, to ensure the full protection of our techniques, sources and employees.

