He Lifeng: China's economy tsar made director of key party commission

BEIJING, Oct 30 (Reuters) - China's economy tsar He Lifeng has been appointed director of a key ruling Communist Party economic body, matching his high-profile predecessor Liu He with a particularly powerful portfolio covering economic policy, the financial sector and trade ties with Washington.

He has now also replaced Liu as director of the office of the Central Finance and Economic Affairs Commission, a party body headed by President Xi Jinping. Though regarded as a confidant of President Xi, He's ascent has surprised some analysts, who had expected Premier Li Qiang, former Shanghai party secretary, to take a bigger role in economic affairs.

"He Lifeng is in the post to execute Xi's ideas but not to question him, as Liu He could," said an advisor who had sometimes sat in on briefings with both He and Liu, and spoke on condition of anonymity. headtopics.com

Analysts also expect He will be named head of a new and even higher ranking party economic watchdog, once Xi revives the Central Financial Work Commission, which was was disbanded in 2003, having been set up in 1998 to build a role for the party within the central bank and financial regulators.

Policymakers have unveiled a raft of measures in recent weeks, but their ability to spur growth is constrained by fears over debt risks and a fragile yuan.

