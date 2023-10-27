Haunted houses and ghost tours setting the scene for a spooky Saskatoon

Halloween is right around the corner and Saskatoon has several spooky events planned to keep people in the spirit.
Hypnotist Corrie J., director at Saskatoon’s Theatre of Madness, said they have designed seven different theatres and themed them after different horror movies for groups to tour through. “We have had up to 44 actors on one night. The volume is very loud, it’s very foggy and we use sound for disorientation.”
The tours, located at Saskatoon’s Centre Mall will have family time from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. for a slightly less scary experience, geared towards youngsters.“People know their kids scare level better than we do so we do just use that as a guideline,” Corrie said.If ghost stories are more up your alley, Cat Woloschuk, heritage technician intern at the Diefenbaker Canada Centre said ghost tours will be lead around the University of Saskatchewan every night until Halloween Eve. headtopics.com
The tour is a 90-minute walk around the campus that includes scary stories about ghosts said to haunt the Royal University Hospital, university libraries, and the Peter McKinnon building.A timeline of the Maine shootings as police hunt ‘armed and dangerous’ man
“(A nurse) has been seen very quickly floating up and down the halls and stopping outside patients doors. We also have some stories in the law library and the Murray Library of spirits that have scared unsuspecting students and staff members,” Woloschuk said.She said the stories have been passed by word of mouth and have become engrained in campus culture and legend.She added there is something for everyone on the tours and you can pick your level of spookiness. headtopics.com