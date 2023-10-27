Hasan Minhaj Responds In Depth To New Yorker Piece On His Stand-Up Comedy

by Clare Malone sparked criticism and doubts about Minhaj’s public persona and comedy, which often focuses on social justice issues including his experiences as a Muslim and a second-generation Indian American.to Variety on Sept.

He then delved into three stories from his comedy specials that the New Yorker article highlighted, pulling out emails and texts, recordings from the interview with the reporter and other graphics to provide more context.

For instance, in his 2017 Netflix special, “Homecoming King,” Minhaj talks about how he asked a white friend — whom he refers to by the fake name “Bethany Reed” — to prom. When he showed up at her house on prom night, Minhaj claims that her mom told him they didn’t want her going to prom with him because they didn’t want her taking pictures with a brown boy. headtopics.com

Malone also reports that while Minhaj admitted that some aspects of his stories didn’t happen, they had “emotional truth” and that each person had a different understanding of why the woman rejected Minhaj.In his video on Thursday, Minhaj said The New Yorker left out evidence that he had provided about the stories and that the article implied that he faked racism to get back at the girl for rejecting him.

Minhaj also shared emails and texts between him and his white friend that he said he repeatedly offered The New Yorker, showing the friend thanking him for protecting her family from threats and doxxing and indirectly acknowledging that race was a factor in the prom rejection. headtopics.com

Regarding the FBI story, Minhaj says he had “altercations” with undercover law enforcement while growing up but did not detail what those altercations were about. He said he embellished the story to “recreate” the feeling of “paranoia and vindication, tension and release” experienced by Muslim communities who endured government surveillance after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

