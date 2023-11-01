'Hard work ahead' as cash-strapped Toronto opens public consultations on budget

Municipal and provincial officials have been meeting twice a week since September in order to work on a new fiscal deal for Toronto that would help solve some of the city’s chronic funding issues. Just this week, the federal government agreed to join the discussions. An interim report on the working group’s progress is due out late this month.

Speaking alongside Chow Wednesday, Budget Chief Shelley Carroll said the aim of the public engagement sessions is to create a joint set of priorities for the city to move forward with as it crafts its next budget.

She said the essential question is "what is the city you want, and what are you willing to do to get there."

