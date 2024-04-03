Happy Opening Day and Blue Jays' Starting Pitcher

Happy Opening Day to all! And congratulations on making it through another winter, one that had its momentary ups and severe downs. But we are now back, full of optimism on the first day of the year, ready to get hurt all over again! Today’s game is in Tampa, “scheduled” for a 4:10 ET start. With the Opening Day pageantry, expect the real start time to be closer to 4:30.

With Kevin Gausman missing time over the spring and his status for the start of the season under question, the Blue Jays turn to José Berríos to open the season, doing so for the second time in this his third Opening Day with the team. Add in his assignments with the Twins in 2019 and 2020 and this will be his fourth. After a very rough season in 2022 (5.23 ERA), Berríos had a great bounceback season last year, throwing 189.2 innings to a 3.65 ERA. His biggest culprit from 2022 was an uptick in home runs thanks to a bit more fly balls carrying out, and allowing a few more fly balls in genera

