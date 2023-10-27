Hamas vows 'full force' after Israel steps up Gaza ground operations

Prelude to the Best Sommelier of Canada Contest | SaltWireJERUSALEM (Reuters) - Hamas said on Saturday its militants in Gaza were ready to confront Israeli attacks with"full force" after Israel's military widened its air and ground attacks on the Palestinian enclave.

He said Israel's air force was conducting extensive strikes on tunnels dug by Hamas and other infrastructure. "Netanyahu and his defeated army will not be able to achieve any military victory," referring to the Israeli prime minister.

While not binding, the resolution carries political weight, reflecting the global mood. It passed to a round of applause with 121 votes in favour, while 44 abstained and 14 - including Israel and the United States - voted no. headtopics.com

Kirby also said that if getting more than 200 hostages abducted by Hamas out of Gaza required a localized temporary pause, then the U.S. supported that. Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) said it had been unable to reach some Palestinian colleagues, and said it was particularly worried for"patients, medical staff and thousands of families taking shelter at Al Shifa hospital and other health facilities."

Mark Regev, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told MSNBC that Israel was starting its payback against Hamas and"Gaza will feel our wrath tonight." Hamas, backed by Israel's main regional enemy Iran, has had years to prepare its defences. Over the years, Israel has uncovered a sophisticated network of tunnels and Hamas has fired missiles at Israel since launching this month's attack.Concerns about a risk of a wider Middle East conflict have risen in recent days with the U.S. dispatching more military assets to the region as Israel pummelled targets in Gaza and Hamas supporters in Lebanon and Syria. headtopics.com

