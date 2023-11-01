Halloween hijinx no problem for Prince George RCMP

On Tuesday, the RCMP responded to nine incidents of people involved suspicious events and five reports of mischief. “The ghosts and ghouls roaming about on Halloween were not much scarier than they have been any other year,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, Prince George RCMP media relations officer.

“Being a mid-week event this year, it likely had people returning home a littler earlier and partying more responsibly than when Halloween is on a weekend.”

