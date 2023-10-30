Halloween festivites transform Grizzli Winery into ‘Halloweenie’

Today, family memories that will last a lifetime were made at West Kelowna's Grizzli Winery for the annual family 'Halloweenie' festivities. Sydney Morton has the story.Halloween came early to the winery where hundreds of ghouls, goblins, princesses and superheroes, joined by their parents and four-legged companions came together for a ‘Halloweenie’ celebration.

“There’s festive cocktails, wine for the parents, lots of activities for the kids, crafting stations, pumpkin decorating, Halloween theatre, best-dressed competition and outdoor s’mores and a firepit,” said Amber Piran, Grizzli Winery.“I love seeing their costumes and their excitement and their enjoyment, I have got my daughter here today and she’s just thrilled to collect candy,” said Broad.

"I have always liked creepy costumes and I have liked creepy costumes since I was five so it's like I have always just liked being something creepy," said Milana. For four-year-old Austin, dressing up as a firefighter isn't just a costume, he's practicing for his future career.

