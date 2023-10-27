Halloween events happening in Durham Region

Kids will be trick-or-treating dressed up in their costumes on Tuesday night, but there are other events happening before that.You can experience over 2-million lights on a two kilometre route of friendly characters, a pumpkin filled drive thru tunnel, from animated display to 3D, music lights and much more this Halloween.

Pickering ghost walks are happening Friday and Saturday until October 28 at 7, 7:15, 8:15 and 8:30 p.m.It runs October 27 to October 31 at 476 Toynevale Road. It cost $5.00 per person. The Haunting of Hexwood is running from October 27, 28,29, 30 and 31, and again November 2 to 5 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.Once there you will enter a town built as a film studio that has been transformed into an unsettling haunted experience.Brawley Woods Haunted Halloween Walk is happening in Whitby.This attraction is recommended for guests ages 10 and older, but anyone is permitted. Guests aged 15 years and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Feargrounds Haunted Attraction is happening October 27 to 29 from 7 to 11 p.m. at 8300 Concession Road 6 in Uxbridge.

