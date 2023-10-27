Halifax tent community wants return of Remembrance Day ceremony to Grand Parade

The Nova Scotia Legion decided to move its Remembrance Day ceremony from the Grand Parade — a decision that was not made lightly.in Halifax, as the Nova Scotia Legion moves the event from Grand Parade to avoid encroaching on the people living in tents in front of city hall.
He says the decision was made in conjunction with the city, police services and veteran community discussions.“We’re Canadian, we value our veterans and there’s nothing we wouldn’t do for them,” Richard Young said. “Saying that they wouldn’t have it here because of our tents, these guys within two seconds told me they would move it out — all of our stuff out of the way.
Hood says the Grand Parade Committee was formed back in August, and there were still doubts and questions around the state of the event space that led to this decision.
After speaking with other veterans from the community — including those who are experiencing homelessness themselves — Sullivan’s Pond was decided as the best and safest option. “The location is important, but it’s not as important as the actual intent of the people who are honouring those folks.”
Savage says the municipality was prepared to talk to the tent community about moving to a civic facility during Remembrance Day events, as he confirms that the province has signed a lease on a building where some of the folks may be able to move for winter.