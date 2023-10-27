‘Had to be done’: Travis Dermott on using Pride Tape, forcing NHL’s hand

had dispatched a memo to teams before the season reiterating its ban on altering on-ice gear for warmups and practices to reflect theme nights.

What came his way was an avalanche of support after Dermott sported the tape Saturday in Arizona’s home opener against the Los Angeles Kings. “I wasn’t happy,” Dermott said of the league’s initial decision. “Since I’ve been a little kid, I thought it was really important to have people to look up to.The 26-year-old from Newmarket, Ont., said working for causes away from the rink is great, but on TV under the bright lights is where there’s the most exposure.

The move against rainbow-coloured tape came after the league received widespread criticism last season when a handful of players opted out of wearing Pride-themed warmup jerseys. Then came the decision on Pride Tape. Players across the league, including Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly, expressed their disappointment publicly.He said standing up for a belief isn’t always easy, but becoming a father for the first time last year — and with another baby on the way — shifted his perspective. headtopics.com

Dermott inked a one-year, two-way contract for close to the league minimum in Arizona this summer after an injury-ravaged 2022-23 season with the Vancouver Canucks. Then-Philadelphia defenceman Ivan Provorov was the first player to skip warmups in January when the Flyers wore rainbow-coloured jerseys before their Pride night game, citing his Russian Orthodox religion.

Read more:

GlobalCalgary »

Coyotes' Travis Dermott on using Pride tape, forcing NHL's hand: 'Had to be done'Travis Dermott had a lot on his mind as he carefully wrapped the shaft of his hockey stick with rainbow-coloured tape. Read more ⮕

Coyotes' Travis Dermott on using Pride tape, forcing NHL's hand: 'Had to be done'Travis Dermott had a lot on his mind as he carefully wrapped the shaft of his hockey stick with rainbow-coloured tape. Read more ⮕

Coyotes' Travis Dermott on using Pride tape, forcing NHL's hand: 'Had to be done'Travis Dermott had a lot on his mind as he carefully wrapped the shaft of his hockey stick with rainbow-coloured tape. Read more ⮕

'Had to be done': Coyotes' Travis Dermott on using Pride tape, forcing NHL's handArizona's Travis Dermott, right, said his decision to use Pride tape during the Coyotes' home opener 'had to be done.' Read more ⮕

Coyotes' Dermott on using Pride tape, forcing NHL's hand: 'Had to be done'The Arizona Coyotes defenceman was about to become the first player to defy the NHL's edict on supporting social causes — including Pride tape for the LGBTQ community. And he was going to do it in a game. Read more ⮕

Coyotes’ Travis Dermott says forcing NHL’s hand by defying league memo on Pride tape ‘had to be done’The Arizona Coyotes defenceman said he was ready to ‘deal with whatever’ came his way after he defied a league edict on supporting social causes – including Pride tape for the LGBTQ community Read more ⮕