‘Had to be done’: Travis Dermott on using Pride Tape, forcing NHL’s hand

had dispatched a memo to teams before the season reiterating its ban on altering on-ice gear for warmups and practices to reflect theme nights.
What came his way was an avalanche of support after Dermott sported the tape Saturday in Arizona’s home opener against the Los Angeles Kings. “I wasn’t happy,” Dermott said of the league’s initial decision. “Since I’ve been a little kid, I thought it was really important to have people to look up to.The 26-year-old from Newmarket, Ont., said working for causes away from the rink is great, but on TV under the bright lights is where there’s the most exposure.
The move against rainbow-coloured tape came after the league received widespread criticism last season when a handful of players opted out of wearing Pride-themed warmup jerseys. Then came the decision on Pride Tape. Players across the league, including Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly, expressed their disappointment publicly.He said standing up for a belief isn’t always easy, but becoming a father for the first time last year — and with another baby on the way — shifted his perspective. headtopics.com
Dermott inked a one-year, two-way contract for close to the league minimum in Arizona this summer after an injury-ravaged 2022-23 season with the Vancouver Canucks. Then-Philadelphia defenceman Ivan Provorov was the first player to skip warmups in January when the Flyers wore rainbow-coloured jerseys before their Pride night game, citing his Russian Orthodox religion.