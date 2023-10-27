'Had to be done': Coyotes' Travis Dermott on using Pride tape, forcing NHL's hand

| CBC Sports LoadedAn avalanche of support came for Travis Dermott after he sported Pride tape Saturday in Arizona's home opener. It also didn't take long for the NHL to backpedal. The league announced soon after that its ban on using stick tape to support social causes, including rainbow-coloured Pride tape, had been rescinded.Arizona's Travis Dermott, right, said his decision to use Pride tape during the Coyotes' home opener "had to be done.
The Arizona Coyotes defenceman was about to become the first player to defy that edict on supporting social causes — including Pride tape for the LGBTQ community."A bunch of thoughts are going through your head," Dermott said in a phone interview this week.
It also didn't take long for the NHL to backpedal. The league announced less than 72 hours later its ban on using stick tape to support social causes, including rainbow-coloured Pride tape, had been rescinded. headtopics.com
"That's when those little things would be picked up in the most meaningful way, the most powerful way," he said. "My parents really made it an important lesson that you want to be the best influence you can for the next generation.Dr. Kristopher Wells, co-founder of Pride Tape, a leading manufacturer of rainbow-coloured tape, thanked Dermott on social media following the NHL's reversal, saying a "huge debt of gratitude" was owed.
We need to get Travis Dermott’s Pride Taped stick into the @HockeyHallFame! Re/Tweet if you agree. 🏳️🌈🏒🏳️⚧️#NHL #StickUpForPrideTape @ArizonaCoyotes pic.twitter.com/qVf6fHrYCcThe move against rainbow-coloured tape came after the league received widespread criticism last season when a handful of players opted out of wearing Pride-themed warmup jerseys. headtopics.com
Then came the decision on Pride tape. Players across the league, including Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly, expressed their disappointment publicly.Dermott, however, was the only one to challenge the rule with actions.