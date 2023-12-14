H&R REIT to sell Toronto property for $232.5 million

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has signed a deal to sell a downtown Toronto property to George Brown College and Halmont Properties Corp. for $232.5 million. The property at 25 Dockside Dr. is located on the city's waterfront and is substantially leased to Corus Entertainment. The real estate trust says net proceeds from the sale will be about $168.0 million and is expected to be used to repay debt and fund its current developments.

H&R also says it will pay a special distribution of 62 cents per unit including 52 cents that will be payable in units and 10 cents in cash. It says the special distribution is principally being made to distribute to unitholders the taxable income realized by the REIT from transactions in 2023. Following the special distribution, the units of the REIT will be consolidated so that unitholders will hold the same number of units as before the special distribution. It says the amount of the special distribution payable in units will increase the tax cost basis of unitholders' consolidated unit





YahooFinanceCA » / 🏆 47. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Slate Office REIT Suspends Distributions and Plans Asset Sale; Units Plunge 20%Canadian real estate investment trust, Slate Office REIT, suspends distributions and announces plans to sell assets, causing a 20% drop in unit prices.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Driver Arrested After Vehicle Strikes Pedestrians in Toronto Parking LotA driver has been arrested after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a northeast Toronto parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, one of whom later died of their injuries. Police say the collision occurred at approximately 12:40 p.m. outside an apartment building near the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Introducing Trapézi: Toronto's New Private-Dining ExperienceTrapézi is a new private-dining space in Toronto, offering a warm and intimate atmosphere. The menu is selected in advance by the host and is based on a price-per-head model.

Source: torontolife - 🏆 20. / 68 Read more »

Shohei Ohtani linked to Toronto Blue Jays as MLB free agency beginsEven if it is a long shot, it certainly sounds as though Jays general manager Ross Atkins is making sure all of his off-season options are being considered — even the most expensive ones. With MLB free agency now officially under way, Ohtani’s name repeatedly has been linked to the Jays, even if it is among the second tier of suitors. As Atkins has proven in recent off-seasons, however, being in the conversation is an important first step. For a team committed to spend, one in need of multiple bodies to replace departing players, fishing for Ohtani certainly is a tantalizing prospect, a move that could alter the franchise trajectory in one mammoth transaction.

Source: calgarysun - 🏆 63. / 52 Read more »

Toronto Announces First Public Building Site for City-led Development ModelThe City of Toronto has announced the development of 11 Brock Avenue into a rent-geared-to-income supportive housing development. The project will be funded by the federal government's Rapid Housing Initiative and financial incentives from the City.

Source: storeyspub - 🏆 16. / 74 Read more »

Toronto Raptors Defeat Milwaukee Bucks 130-111Pascal Siakam and Dennis Schroder lead the Toronto Raptors to a victory against the Milwaukee Bucks with a score of 130-111. Siakam referred to the upcoming games as 'must-win games' after a three-game losing streak. The Raptors showcased strong defensive rebounding and high-level commitment on the defensive end.

Source: GlobalNational - 🏆 81. / 51 Read more »