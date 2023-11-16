Guy With 2 Jobs Starts Simply Leaving When His Jobless Wife Can’t Get Son Ready In Time For Daycare

Raising children is a difficult task, and hardly anyone could deny that it goes much more smoothly when done with teamwork. However, not all teams work together as well as they should. Facing such difficulties, a father came to the Reddit AITA community to ask if he was wrong to make a new policy at home, stating that if his son is not ready to leave for daycare on time, he stays home with his mom, as otherwise, it causes the man to be late for work, which he cannot afford to be





Read more: BOREDPANDA » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Canadian Tire cuts jobs as economic downturn affects consumer spendingCanadian Tire Corp. Ltd. has cut about three per cent of its workforce in its fourth quarter as tougher economic times weigh on consumer's willingness to spend. The retailer said Thursday that it also won't fill most of its current job vacancies, resulting in a further reduction of three per cent.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

CHEK_NEWS: Vancouver's Film Industry Struggles Amid Hollywood StrikesVancouver's film industry, once booming, has been hit hard by Hollywood strikes, leaving thousands of workers without jobs and facing financial stress. Many have resorted to taking other jobs or draining savings to make ends meet, leading to a decline in mental health.

Source: CHEK_News | Read more »

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Suncor's Job and Cost Reduction Plan Exceeds ExpectationsSuncor CEO Rich Kruger announces that the company's plan to cut jobs and costs has been completed ahead of schedule, resulting in $450 million in annual cost reductions.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

DAİLYFACEOFF: Ottawa Senators Fans Laughing All the Way to the BankOttawa Senators fans have secured the best player in the 2020 NHL Draft, Tim Stutzle. The top two picks, Alexis Lafreniere and Quinton Byfield, have had slow starts in their careers.

Source: DailyFaceoff | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Finance Firms Acknowledge ‘Awful’ Culture in UK Sexism InquiryFinance firms in the UK acknowledge the 'awful' culture in a sexism inquiry. Barclays starts marketing a dollar AT1 bond after UBS issuance. The economy of Colombia unexpectedly shrinks, raising the odds of a rate cut. Peru's recession deepens as the economy shrinks more than forecasted. Activist investor ValueAct builds a stake in Walt Disney. Chuck Schumer seeks a deal for a quick Senate vote to avoid a shutdown. Pimco's Ivascyn warns of 'too much enthusiasm' on 2024 rate cuts. Troops enter a Gaza hospital in Israel, building frustration in the US. Russia's key economic sectors shrug off sanctions. Ottawa extends the deadline for underused housing tax. Surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are 'uncomfortably close to broke' and stuck in a 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress'. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than their US counterparts.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Canadian Government to Review Glencore's Acquisition of Teck's Elk Valley ResourcesThe Canadian government will carefully review Glencore's acquisition of Teck's Elk Valley Resources Ltd. to ensure it benefits Canada and passes a national security test. The government will consider factors such as Canadian jobs, a Canadian headquarters, environmental concerns, and the rights of Indigenous people.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »