Gunmen kill man charged with killing Indian national in Pakistan

LAHORE, Pakistan - Gunmen shot dead a man once charged with the 2013 killing of an India n national jailed in Pakistan for alleged spying, according to officials and a police report, against a backdrop of fraught relations between the rival South Asian powers.
Two police officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters on Monday that one of Singh's suspected attackers in 2013 had been identified as former inmate Amir Sarfraz Tamba, and the police record seen by Reuters said the same.In Sunday's incident, according to a police report, his brother Junaid Sarfraz told police the gunmen barged into Tamba's home in a Lahore neighbourhood and killed him with three gunshots.
He said the killing echoed a pattern of certain targeted attacks in recent months that Islamabad had blamed on New Delhi. Earlier this year, Islamabad said it had credible evidence linking Indian agents to the killing of two of its citizens on its soil, which New Delhi branded as an attempt to peddle"false and malicious anti-India propaganda".
