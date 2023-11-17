GTAHomeHunt: Converted Church Loft Condos in Leslieville

#GTAHomeHunt is a series from the Star that gets into the details of real estate listings in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. Have a tip? Email us at social@torstar.ca Price: $1,149,000 × Already a Subscriber? Sign in You are logged in Switch accounts Neighbourhood: South Riverdale — Leslieville ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW X-factor: Located in the Leslieville neighbourhood, the 110-year-old church has been converted into loft condos. Residents of 175 Jones Ave.

have quick access to nearby attractions, including several shops, restaurants and cafes. Residents without cars can get around easily with TTC streetcar and bus routes close by. Unit 1 is a two-plus-one-bedroom and two-bathroom home that covers more than 1100 square feet, according to the listing. Long and narrow lancet windows extend over two floors, offering a Gothic church mood. With a waterfall island, the open-concept kitchen creates a social atmosphere in the cosy spac





