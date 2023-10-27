GSPS accounts for lion’s share of recent tax increases

Emergency services have been the leading contributor to municipal tax increases in recent years, with Greater Sudbury Police Service far exceeding both fire and paramedics.

Across all lines of service funded by the municipality, costs increased by $49.2 million during these five years. The $12.9 million increase by GSPS was the single greatest jump, followed by transit at just shy of $6 million.

These and various other statistics were provided in a report to city council during this week’s meeting, which highlighted where recent years’ cost increases have come from. GSPS tabled a proposed 10.66 per cent 2024 budget increase with their board earlier this week, but with limited information available publicly and police declining an interview request, it’s unclear what led to an increase far exceeding city council’s 4.7 per cent cap mandate. headtopics.com

The Oct. 30 meeting will take place in room C-12 at Tom Davies Square beginning at 5 p.m., and the Nov. 1 meeting will take place in the same location beginning at 4 p.m.

Read more:

sudburydotcom »

Police release limited info on 10.66% proposed budget hikeGreater Sudbury Police Service tabled a proposed budget increase of 10.66% today, which is greater than the 4.7-per-cent cap city council asked them to limit their increase Read more ⮕

Man arrested after attempting to ram police car and fleeing police in stolen vehicleShortly after 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening, the RNC responded to a report of two vehicles that had rammed into each other near Villa Nova Plaza and then fled the scene. A short time later, police received another complaint of a possible impaired driver near Squires Avenue in Manuals. Read more ⮕

Prayers for Middle East peace at Sudbury non-partisan vigilSudbury Interfaith Dialogue gathered Sudbury’s religious leaders at Tom Davies Square Oct. 26 to pray, and to speak for an end to the conflict Read more ⮕

Sudbury-filmed Shoresy greenlit for a third seasonThe television streaming service Crave announced this week that a third season of the Sudbury-filmed series Shoresy has been greenlit Read more ⮕

Cubs need OT to get by RapidsSudbury wins over French River 3-2 Read more ⮕

BEHIND THE SCENES: Sudbury’s oldest flower shop still bloomingSudbury.com's Jenny Lamothe takes us behind the scenes Read more ⮕