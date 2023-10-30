GSK says endometrial cancer drug meets primary goal in late-stage trial

(Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK said on Monday its cancer drug Jemperli met the primary goal of overall survival in patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer in a late-stage trial.

(Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK said on Monday its cancer drug Jemperli met the primary goal of overall survival in patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer in a late-stage trial.

Data scarce on what green energy transition will cost Nova ScotiansExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Death toll in Mexico from Hurricane Otis rises to 43Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Twelve dead after plane crashes in Brazil's Acre stateExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Data scarce on what green energy transition will cost Nova ScotiansExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Death toll in Mexico from Hurricane Otis rises to 43Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Israel summons Russian ambassador to protest at Moscow's hosting of HamasExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕