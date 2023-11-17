Growing up in a privileged household

I grew up in a three-bedroom house in Lawrence Park, where I spent weekends riding my bike and making mud pies with my younger brother. At Christmas, my parents took us on vacations to Hawaii and London and Kenya. In the summers, we rented a cottage in Muskoka, where we built teepees and chased frogs. One year, knowing how much I loved acting and tap dancing, my parents sent me to an elite arts camp in the Catskills.

In 1992, when I was seven, we moved to a sprawling Edwardian house in Rosedale, effectively upgrading from middle class to nouveau riche. My father had risen from a working-class childhood in Montreal to the upper echelons of Bay Street finance. The new house was his prize for all he’d accomplished, a way to show the world what he could do for his family. Growing up, I was provided with unconditional love and support. My mother made a point of encouraging my artistic side, making me costumes for dance recitals and driving me to extracurricular activities





🏆 83. torontolife » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Factbox-Republican leadership fight means growing backlog of bills in US HouseExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 83. / 20,16 Read more »

Factbox-Republican leadership fight means growing backlog of bills in US HouseExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 83. / 20,16 Read more »

Breakfast Clubs Struggle to Meet Growing Demand for MealsBreakfast clubs are doing their best to fill the growing need and make sure children have access to what's often called the most important meal of the day. The Breakfast Club of Canada reports a doubling in the number of kids served since 2019, resulting in a lengthy waitlist. Limited funds prevent the organization from accepting new programs.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 83. / 20,16 Read more »

Netanyahu rejects growing calls for a cease-fire, says Israel's battle against Hamas will continueDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that the military will continue its battle against Hamas in Gaza with “full force,” in a rejection of growing international calls for a cease-fire.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 83. / 20,16 Read more »

Netanyahu rejects growing calls for a cease-fire, says Israel's battle against Hamas will continueDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that the military will continue its battle against Hamas in Gaza with “full force,” in a rejection of growing international calls for a cease-fire.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 83. / 20,16 Read more »

Netanyahu rejects growing calls for a cease-fire as Israel battles Hamas outside main Gaza hospitalDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back Saturday against growing international calls for a cease-fire, saying Israel’s battle to crush Gaza’s ruling Hamas militants will continue with “full force.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 83. / 20,16 Read more »