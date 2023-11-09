Growing up as a Jew in Beirut

I was born and raised in Beirut, Lebanon. We were part of a dwindling population of Lebanese Jews who had remained in our homeland despite the growing tension facing our community. Growing up, I faced countless instances of Jew-hatred (see chapter 1 of my 2020 memoir). When the Egyptian president Gamal Abdel Nasser died in 1970, I vividly remember, as a five-year-old child, the procession of protesters walking by our home screaming with great zeal 'Death to Jews.

' A few years later, I sat in class as the teacher asked each student to stand up and explain what they wished to become when they grew up. One of my classmates stood up and proudly declared that he wished to become a 'Jew killer' to thunderous approval. But perhaps the most telling moment of the plight of Jews in the Middle East was on that fateful day when we flew out of Beirut to our new home in Montreal

