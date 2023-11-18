Greyhounds suffer overtime loss due to critical mistakes

Naturally, they’re happy with getting a point, but there are a number of issues they want to clean up moving forward as the Ontario Hockey League regular season continues on. Mismanaging the puck and some critical mistakes helped lead to a 5-4 overtime loss on Friday night for the Greyhounds at home against the North Bay Battalion . Ethan Procyszyn scored in overtime to give the Battalion the victory on the road.

Greyhounds coach John Dean was critical of how the winning goal played out, stating that their goalie should have saved it and their defenseman shouldn't have been walked. North Bay coach Ryan Oulahen praised the winning goal as a big body play and commended the player for making the right play and throwing it to the net





TBNEWSWATCH: Beau Helmeczi Leads Thunder Bay North Stars to VictoryBeau Helmeczi scores the power-play equalizer and the game-winning goal in his debut for the Thunder Bay North Stars, defeating the Sioux Lookout Bombers 3-2. The Stars dominate the game, out-shooting their opponents and securing the first regulation loss for the Bombers this season.

SOOTODAY: Brantford defeats North Bay in regulation timeFlorian Xhekaj, Luca Testa, Patrick Thomas and Nick Lardis scored goals for Brantford in a 4-3 victory over North Bay. Goalie David Egorov made 29 saves for the win. Jacob Therrien, Owen Van Steensel, Ethan Procyszyn and Dalyn Wakely scored for North Bay. Charlie Robertson stopped 37 shots for the Battalion.

TBNEWSWATCH: Late Surge by Bombers Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Thunder Bay North StarsThe Thunder Bay North Stars hold on for a 5-4 victory against the Bombers, despite a late surge by the opposing team. The North Stars maintain their winning streak with a sixth consecutive win.

TBNEWSWATCH: Tyler Jordan's Game-Winning Goal Completes Thunder Bay North Stars' ComebackTyler Jordan scored twice, including the game-winner, as Thunder Bay battled back from a 3-1 deficit to edge Sioux Lookout 5-4.

