Gregg Zaun: From Player to Analyst

Today is Gregg Zaun ’s 53rd birthday. I have to separate Zaun, the player, from Zaun, the analyst, in my mind. I liked Zaun, the player, but I didn’t like Zaun, the analyst. The former was a pretty good catcher. He had some good seasons for the Blue Jays. The latter was a mess of old-school silliness and over-baked macho man stuff. There is a place for old-school voices, but I’d like them to be a little grounded and understand that the world has changed.

He signed with the Padres before the 2011 season but retired early in spring training. Behind the plate, Gregg didn’t have the strongest arms. He was often near the top of the league in stolen bases allowed, but his other defensive skills were good. He handled pitchers well, and he was great at blocking the plate. Zaun’s name came up in the Mitchell report into PED.

Gregg Zaun Player Analyst Career Opinions

