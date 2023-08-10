Green Party still headed towards co-leadership, but details remain contentious

A year after the Green Party restored Elizabeth May to its top job on a platform of moving the party towards co-leadership, the party still appears to be headed in that direction, but there remains “a lot of contention” about what that arrangement will look like, says one former leadership candidate. The party’s 2022 leadership vote, which ended on Nov. 19 last year, concluded with May (Saanich—Gulf Islands, B.C.) finishing first out of a field of six candidates.

Former journalist and human rights activist Jonathan Pedneault, who ran on a slate with May seeking to eventually become co-leaders, finished third. Another pair seeking co-leadership, Anna Keenan and Chad Walcott, finished second and fourth respectively. Simon Gnocchini-Messier and Sarah Gabrielle Baron, who each sought solo leadership, finished fifth and sixth. Altogether, on the first ballot, just under 90 per cent of voters cast a ballot for a candidate who supported a co-leadership model





TheHillTimes » / 🏆 10. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May Under Doctor's Orders to Rest and Not Fly After StrokeElizabeth May, the leader of the Green Party, is unable to fly due to pooled blood in her brain from a mild stroke. May, 69, experienced a hemorrhagic stroke in June and was diagnosed in July. Although the hematoma is not life-threatening, she is required to rest until it is re-absorbed by her brain. May is currently on medication for high blood pressure and will not be able to fly for another six to eight weeks.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 14. / 75,4 Read more »

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May Under Doctor's Orders to Rest and Not Fly After StrokeElizabeth May, the leader of the Green Party, is unable to fly due to pooled blood in her brain from a mild stroke. May, 69, experienced a hemorrhagic stroke in June and was diagnosed in July. Although the hematoma is not life-threatening, she is required to rest until it is re-absorbed by her brain. May is currently on medication for high blood pressure and will not be able to fly for another six to eight weeks.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 61. / 22,68 Read more »

Green Leader Elizabeth May home after hospitalization due to overworkMay’s husband John Kidder noted in a statement the long hours that parliamentarians are often required to sit

Source: nationalpost - 🏆 9. / 80,08 Read more »

Green Leader Elizabeth May home after hospitalization due to overworkGreen Party Leader Elizabeth May\u0027s husband says she is home after spending a few days in hospital for overwork, fatigue and stress

Source: TheTorontoSun - 🏆 79. / 20,16 Read more »

Green Leader Elizabeth May home after hospitalization due to overworkMay’s husband John Kidder noted in a statement the long hours that parliamentarians are often required to sit

Source: nationalpost - 🏆 9. / 80,08 Read more »

Green Leader Elizabeth May home after hospitalization due to overwork: statementJohn Kidder, May’s husband, says in a statement posted to May’s website that she was discharged Saturday morning from Saanich Peninsula Hospital to continue resting and restoring her energy

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 14. / 75,4 Read more »